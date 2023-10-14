Manipur HC to get tribal woman judge for the first time

Imphal: The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of former judicial officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as judge of the Manipur High Court. With this, Kabui will become the first woman from a tribal community to serve as a judge in the Manipur High Court.

The Union government notified an appointment of three judges of Madras and Manipur. The other two appointed judges: N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugun. are from the Scheduled Caste and OBC categories respectively, boosting the diversity and social inclusivity in India’s judiciary system.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, to be judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” said in the notification issued by the Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division).

The Supreme Court collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, had recommended their names earlier in July.

Kabui retired as Registrar General of the Manipur High Court.

