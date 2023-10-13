Manipur: Oppn parties submit memo to Guv seeking normalcy

Imphal: Opposition parties in Manipur on Friday marched to the Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey seeking peace and tranquility in the strife-torn state.

The rally was flagged off from the Congress Bhavan. Ahead of making it to the Raj Bhavan, a scuffle between the Manipur police and workers of the ten-opposition alliance – AAP, AIFB, AITC, CPI, CPI(M), INC, JD(U), NCP, RSP and SS(UBT) broke out near Kangla main gate.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The leadership of the political parties, including former CM Okram Ibobi Singh and Congress veteran leader Gaikhangam, joined the rally with the plan to submit the memorandum to Governor Uikey upon reaching the Raj Bhavan. However, a huge team of police was deployed along the stretch, preventing protesters to proceed further.

Later, the march forward was permitted only on condition that leaders of the political parties were to be allowed. Other workers of the parties were forced to stop the rally midway.

Slogans like ‘start negotiations immediately for peace’, ‘we want peace’, ‘we want justice’, ‘unity & integrity of our motherland must be safeguard’, ‘no separate administration ‘, ‘hike rehabilitation packages’, ‘down down double standard govt,’ ‘open your eyes Mr Prime Minister,’ among others were displayed in the placards during the rally.

Speaking to media persons after submitting the memorandum to the Governor, former CM O Ibobi Singh said the current situation in Manipur shows that there is no democracy at all, and that the state is running like a dictatorship.

He also questioned the attitude of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards Manipur, stating that prior to the crisis, Union ministers were visiting the state frequently, but such visits have stopped after the conflict broke out in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, Ibobi Singh submitted the memorandum which was received by under-secretary of the Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor. The Governor was away visiting relief camps.

In the memorandum, the 10 political parties urged Governor Uikey to restore peace in the state and save democracy. They also appealed to provide adequate relief and rehabilitation to the people affected by the crisis in Manipur.

Also Read | Manipur: Huge weapons cache recovered in Churachandpur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









