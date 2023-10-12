Manipur bans sharing of violent content on Social Media

Imphal: Amid the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the state government has banned the public from circulating or sharing of pictures and videos depicting violent activities on various social media platforms.

The step was taken to restrain the act of spreading violent content as a positive step towards restoring normalcy in the torn strife state.

A government order stated that the Governor of Manipur is pleased to reiterate that nobody be allowed to circulate/ spread such videos/ images/ pictures through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone, and other devices and sending of bulk SMS.

“In case, anybody is in possession of such videos/ images/ pictures, he/she may approach the nearest Superintendent of Police irrespective of jurisdiction and submit the same for taking appropriate legal action. At any cost, they shall not resort to circulate/ spread such videos/ images/ pictures through any social media,” it said.

Anyone found violating the instructions will be booked and prosecuted under relevant provision of the law of the land for the time being in force without any exception, it said. It reminded the general public that anyone misusing technology for inciting violence/ hatred will also be dealt with appropriately under relevant provisions of Information Technology Act & Rules and IPC.

Citizens have been advised to be alert of activities and report it to the Superintendents of Police of their districts about any such information that they may have.

It may be noted that following the lifting of mobile internet ban for a short period of time in Manipur, several cases of crime committed during the ethnic conflict were resurfaced on social media, leading to violent protests in the state.

Violence in the state broke out on May 3 and over 180 persons have been killed, making it the worst crisis in the recent history of Manipur.

