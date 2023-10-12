Manipur: Amid oil tanker drivers' strike, motorists queue for fuel in Imphal

Imphal: In response to the shutdown called for by drivers of oil tankers plying from Imphal to Assam and petroleum products transporters, fuel pumps in Manipur remained shut on the second day of an indefinite strike.

On Thursday, motorists flocked to a few oil pumps that had opened in Imphal to refill their vehicles. However, many left without refilling their fuel due to a shortage of petrol and diesel.

As a response to a violent attack, drivers of oil tankers under the aegis of the All Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters’ Association (AMPPTA) and the All Manipur Petroleum Products Drivers Association (AMPPDA) launched an indefinite strike starting on Wednesday. The work stoppage includes loading and unloading of fuels at IOC’s Malom depot, a government oil depot near Imphal airport. The bodies also urged all petrol pump operators to keep their oil pumps closed.

According to AMPTA president L. Somendro, a convoy of 179 loaded oil and LPG tankers was heading towards Imphal from Jiribam Highway (NH-37) on Monday night when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the convoy near Nungba in Noney district at around 8:30 pm.

Drivers and handymen of at least two oil tankers had narrow escapes after the miscreants fired bullets that went through the driver’s cabins from the window shields.

The armed men also assaulted several drivers, apart from damaging the oil tankers,” he said.

