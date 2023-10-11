Manipur: Former minister T Mangibabu is no more

Imphal: Tongbram Mangibabu Singh, a former Manipur cabinet minister, passed away after a prolonged illness at the Shija Hospital in Imphal West on Wednesday. He was 75.

The three times MLA from Thanga Assembly Constituency is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The late Mangibabu was first elected as an MLA in the 6th Manipur Legislative Assembly from the Thanga Assembly constituency on a Janata Dal ticket in 1995.

In 1996, he joined the Congress and was appointed as the deputy chairman of the state planning board of Manipur. In 1997, he became the cabinet minister of cooperation and arts & culture.

In 2007, he was re-elected from the same constituency in the 9th Manipur Legislative Assembly and in 2012 in the 10th Assembly Constituency in INC ticket. He was also served as the working president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Extending condolences over the untimely passing away of the party leader, MPCC said that the sudden passing away of Tongbram Mangibabu, former working president, party has lost a humble and dedicated leader who worked towards the progress of Congress party.

Also Read | Manipur gives heroes’ welcome to hockey athletes amid tension

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









