Manipur: 2nd edition of Cosmos Flower Festival begins in Paorei

Ukhrul: The second edition of the Cosmos Flower Festival has commenced in Ukhrul district’s Paorei village on Tuesday. With the aim of attracting visitors and promoting tourism in the village, this five-day festival will culminate on October 14.

DFO Ukhrul Shangam Shaliwo inaugurated the festival by unfurling the Cosmos Flower Festival flag of Paorei village. The event was graced by the presence of Addl SP Ringthing Hongchui as the guest of honour.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In his address, the chief guest expressed his deep appreciation for the village’s efforts in preserving cosmos and organising this festival. He emphasised the critical environmental issues and the inseparable relationship between humans and plants.

Drawing a parallel between the blooming of cosmos flowers and human life, DFO Shangam remarked that cosmos flowers share their beauty without bias. “We must learn from her, and contribute our services at our prime for the welfare of our society,” he said. He encouraged everyone to learn from these flowers and contribute their services during their prime years for the betterment of society.

Meanwhile, Addl SP Hongchui stressed the economic potential of organising tourism festivals. He urged that celebrations should not be limited to entertainment but should also encourage economic activities. He enlightened the public about the concept of herd mentality, where people often gravitate towards popular business trends. He emphasised the need to diversify professions and put in consistent effort to achieve success in life. He also highlighted the importance of long-term planning for a sustainable economy and a happy life.

It’s worth mentioning that Cosmos, with its eight-petal blooms, shines brightly during the autumn season, particularly in October. In the local dialects, Cosmos is referred to as Hordrawon, and its vibrant pink, yellow, and purple flowers continue to radiate the beauty of the season, welcoming visitors with a sense of calm.

Chief guest Shangam noted that in Tangkhul tradition, gifting Cosmos (Hordrawon) signifies saying “I love you.” However, these beautiful flowers have a short lifespan of just 10 days, starting from October 8, when they bloom brightly and enchant the entire village.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Throughout the five-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy flower exhibitions, handicraft displays, painting competitions, and the sale of organic vegetables and seasonal delicacies.

Also Read | With no primary data on impacts, govt approves oil extraction 500m outside forests

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









