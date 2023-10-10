Imphal: In a shocking development, poppy seeds sent from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam Rifles through postal service have been nabbed by a team of Narcotic Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police in Imphal West on Monday.

According to sources, a postal parcel containing poppy seeds addressed to a member of the Assam Rifles headquartered in Manipur was seized from the Imphal Head Post Office. A team comprising the NAB and state police recovered 860 grams of poppy seeds during a check of the parcel of dry foods.

The parcel was sent by one Arif Hussain (MIR) Bandipara, Jammu & Kashmir to one Ritukumari of HQ Coy of 19 Assam Rifles in Noney district.

As per the report, the poppy seeds were found inside the parcel of 10 kg of dry fruits. On receiving the information of suspected illegal items being sent through the post office, the team of NAB checked the items after obtaining permission from the higher authority.

However, there is no official clarification from Assam Rifles till the time of filing this report.

