Imphal: In a shocking development, poppy seeds sent from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam Rifles through postal service have been nabbed by a team of Narcotic Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police in Imphal West on Monday.
According to sources, a postal parcel containing poppy seeds addressed to a member of the Assam Rifles headquartered in Manipur was seized from the Imphal Head Post Office. A team comprising the NAB and state police recovered 860 grams of poppy seeds during a check of the parcel of dry foods.
The parcel was sent by one Arif Hussain (MIR) Bandipara, Jammu & Kashmir to one Ritukumari of HQ Coy of 19 Assam Rifles in Noney district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As per the report, the poppy seeds were found inside the parcel of 10 kg of dry fruits. On receiving the information of suspected illegal items being sent through the post office, the team of NAB checked the items after obtaining permission from the higher authority.
However, there is no official clarification from Assam Rifles till the time of filing this report.
Also Read | MoS Ranjan joins Hungpung village residents in Delhi for silver jubilee celebration
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: How brave workers saved a govt-run rabbit farm from complete destruction
- Ex Rajya Sabha MP alleges Mizoram election timed early by BJP to weaken Congress
- Mizoram: Five independent MLAs tender their resignation
- Manipur: Poppy seeds parcel seized in Imphal
- Impact of Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram on Indian Students Abroad
- Mizoram: MNF backed by Zo people worldwide says CM Advisor