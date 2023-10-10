Manipur: CBI to probe video of man being burnt, says Kuldiep Singh

Imphal: The recent viral video of a man being burned in Manipur has been verified by state police, and the CBI will investigate the case, an official said.
Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, said the person in the seven-second video that surfaced a day ago has been identified as Laldinthanga Khongsai alias Lal James, 37, a resident of Paokhongching under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Kangpokpi district.
The security advisor mentioned that the incident was apparently from May 4, a day after the ethnic conflict started in the state. He further informed that the man’s body is still unclaimed and lying at the morgue in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.
“The DGP has been requested to hand over the case to the CBI as the case is also a sequel of that incident in which two students were killed and two women were paraded naked,” said the Manipur government’s security advisor.
In July, a video of two Kuki women paraded naked by a large mob went viral on social media and received condemnation from across the country and internationally over the outrageous act. At least seven persons involved in the incident were arrested by state police and later handed over to CBI for further investigation.
Similarly, four persons were arrested by the CBI last week for their alleged involvement in the killing of two students who went missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25 on social media, leading to a series of violent protests across the valley areas.
