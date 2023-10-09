MoS Ranjan joins Hungpung village residents in Delhi for silver jubilee celebration

Imphal: Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, graced the silver jubilee celebration of Thawaijao Hungpung Shimkhur Kazip Delhi (THSKD) in Delhi on Saturday.

The event brought together over 500 attendees, including students and families of Hungpung natives currently residing in the national capital, at the Community Centre in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. The occasion also served as a warm welcome to new members of the Hungpung family.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Ranjan shed light on the deep-rooted blood ties between Hungpung and Meitei Royal Families. He emphasized the importance of preserving the cultural and traditional values of the Tangkhul Nagas.

Dr. Ranjan Singh expressed his appreciation for the event’s organization and urged attendees to nurture love, peace, and compassion through such gatherings.

Highlighting the current unrest in Manipur, Dr. Ranjan Singh stressed the need for all to protect the state’s integrity and work towards restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest.

CS George Theimi, senior editor of All Lawyer Media and the functional president, provided a brief history of Thawaijao Hungpung Shimkhur Kazip Delhi, recounting its origins as an organization initiated by a few village elders 25 years ago. He also touched upon the theme of the event, ‘Ilong Phamei Yameisa.’

Theimi encouraged the young members of the gathering to actively engage and participate in various activities and events in the city to gain exposure and experience.

The jubilee celebration featured performances by Hormishang HW and Osbert Hungshi in Traditional Tangkhul Naga wrestling, as well as a physical fitness display by Kapingshang Khapai, a two-time winner of Muscle Mania India 2017 & Mr. Delhi. A folk dance called “Hopi-Hopi” from Chingai villagers added to the festivities.

Notably, special artists from the Tangkhul community, including Pingmeiso Khapai, Yungyung Khamrang, and Somaya Rumthao, graced the event with their melodious songs.

Several organisations, including the Special Police Unit for North-East Region (SPUNER), Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi (TKLD), Tangkhul Naga Society Delhi (TNSD), Naga Students’ Union Delhi (NSUD), Tangkhul Baptist Church Delhi (TBCD), Tangkhul Catholic Church Delhi (TCCD), Tangkhul Musicians Delhi (TMD), along with numerous well-wishers, joined in the Hungpung Delhi Shimkur Kazip Silver Jubilee celebration.

