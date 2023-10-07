Manipur: Internet ban extended till Oct 11

Guwahati: The internet ban in Manipur has been extended for another five days, till October 11. The ban was initially imposed on May 3, 2023, following ethnic violence in the state. It has been extended multiple times since then.

As per the latest order, there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, trying to mob elected member’s residences, civil protests in front of police stations and so on.

The government order said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.

There is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services.

To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, the government reiterated that it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter through various electronic equipments like tablet, computer, mobile phone, and sending of bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.

So in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and assessing that there could be serious disturbances to the peaceful co- existence and maintenance of public order, the government has odered suspension/curbing of mobile internet/data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for another five on Friday till 7:45 PM of October 1.

The order, it said, was passed in view of the emergent situation. It warned that any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action.

