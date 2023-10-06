Manipur: Nature camp for students promotes wildlife conservation in Ukhrul district

Ukhrul: Ukhrul divisional forest officer (DFO) Shangam Shaliwo on Thursday officially flagged off the nature camp, organised by Environmental Force at Grassroot Level (ENFOGAL) in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India and Ukhrul Forest Division.
The three-day long camp is being organised under the theme ‘Our Wildlife, Our Pride, as part of the observation of wildlife week 2023 at Paorei, Shirui village, around 13 km from district headquarters.
A total of 40 students studying in class 8 and above in various schools and colleges in the district are participating the nature camp.
According to ENFOGAL, a non-profit organisation for environmental campaign, the camp is being organised with an aim to give a hand-in experience to students about wildlife conservation and its significance as well as to educate and connect students closer to nature in a pragmatic way.
“Through this camp, we are making the students/campers conscious about their rights and responsibilities towards wildlife and have better understanding on biodiversity around Ukhrul as well as to enhance the leadership quality among the students,” said Yoyung Shaiza, president, ENFOGAL.
While interacting with the young campers, Ukhrul DFO Shaliwo highlighted about the importance of environmental awareness. He encouraged the campers to explore and get acquainted with the natural surroundings and flora and fauna and grow awareness about the living and non-living things around us.
He said that awareness will come from asking yourself a lot of questions as to why and how things are where they are. Everything has reasons for their existence and the more we explore, the more we will learn about our environment and its inhabitants, he said.
DFO Shaliwo also mentioned that disruption of ecology can result in various environmental hazards. It is important to protect the environment and its resources. We can start this by creating awareness.
While urging the campers to create awareness of ecological conservation among themselves, Shaliwo said by creating a culture of environmental awareness, we can hope to preserve the planet for the next generations. Let us pledge today to be good stewards and leave behind a healthy and beautiful environment for our future generations, he added.
According to Patrick Shangh, secretary, ENFOGAL, the nature camp is all about connecting with wildlife and the campers will be exposed to various activities related to wildlife conservation like bird watching, camera trapping, biodiversity assessment, star gazing, story telling, painting competition among others.
“I’ll be interacting with students especially about the legal terms of wildlife enforcement and protection act as the amendment has changed,” said Chingrisoror Rumthao, field officer of the Wildlife Trust of India.
Rumthao, who came all the way from Delhi for the camp, further informed that he will also speak on pangolin, a mammal which is toothless and harmless but it is illegally traded and likely to extinct very soon.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Fortunately, this endangered animal is found in Ukhrul and we are going to protect it, he added.
Ukhrul, the land of the Tangkhul Naga community, is blessed with rich biodiversity for centuries. However, over the years, not just the changing climate which has not been kind enough but various factors like wildlife trafficking, hunting has hugely impacted the biodiversity of the region.
Also Read | Manipuri-English film promoting gender-neutral fashion to be screened in Mumbai
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Constable dies by suicide while on duty
- Manipur: Nature camp for students promotes wildlife conservation in Ukhrul district
- Why Nagaland contractors think PMGSY-III will be a failure
- Meghalaya: Khasi authors body adopts 4 resolutions post successful seminar
- Unveiling the Best Smartphones for Durga Puja 2023: Your Ultimate Guide to Exquisite Technology
- Sikkim: Water levels ‘receding’, rescue operations continue, says chief secy