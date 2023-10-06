Manipur: Nature camp for students promotes wildlife conservation in Ukhrul district

Ukhrul: Ukhrul divisional forest officer (DFO) Shangam Shaliwo on Thursday officially flagged off the nature camp, organised by Environmental Force at Grassroot Level (ENFOGAL) in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India and Ukhrul Forest Division.

The three-day long camp is being organised under the theme ‘Our Wildlife, Our Pride, as part of the observation of wildlife week 2023 at Paorei, Shirui village, around 13 km from district headquarters.

A total of 40 students studying in class 8 and above in various schools and colleges in the district are participating the nature camp.

According to ENFOGAL, a non-profit organisation for environmental campaign, the camp is being organised with an aim to give a hand-in experience to students about wildlife conservation and its significance as well as to educate and connect students closer to nature in a pragmatic way.

“Through this camp, we are making the students/campers conscious about their rights and responsibilities towards wildlife and have better understanding on biodiversity around Ukhrul as well as to enhance the leadership quality among the students,” said Yoyung Shaiza, president, ENFOGAL.

While interacting with the young campers, Ukhrul DFO Shaliwo highlighted about the importance of environmental awareness. He encouraged the campers to explore and get acquainted with the natural surroundings and flora and fauna and grow awareness about the living and non-living things around us.

He said that awareness will come from asking yourself a lot of questions as to why and how things are where they are. Everything has reasons for their existence and the more we explore, the more we will learn about our environment and its inhabitants, he said.

DFO Shaliwo also mentioned that disruption of ecology can result in various environmental hazards. It is important to protect the environment and its resources. We can start this by creating awareness.

While urging the campers to create awareness of ecological conservation among themselves, Shaliwo said by creating a culture of environmental awareness, we can hope to preserve the planet for the next generations. Let us pledge today to be good stewards and leave behind a healthy and beautiful environment for our future generations, he added.

According to Patrick Shangh, secretary, ENFOGAL, the nature camp is all about connecting with wildlife and the campers will be exposed to various activities related to wildlife conservation like bird watching, camera trapping, biodiversity assessment, star gazing, story telling, painting competition among others.

“I’ll be interacting with students especially about the legal terms of wildlife enforcement and protection act as the amendment has changed,” said Chingrisoror Rumthao, field officer of the Wildlife Trust of India.

Rumthao, who came all the way from Delhi for the camp, further informed that he will also speak on pangolin, a mammal which is toothless and harmless but it is illegally traded and likely to extinct very soon.

Fortunately, this endangered animal is found in Ukhrul and we are going to protect it, he added.

Ukhrul, the land of the Tangkhul Naga community, is blessed with rich biodiversity for centuries. However, over the years, not just the changing climate which has not been kind enough but various factors like wildlife trafficking, hunting has hugely impacted the biodiversity of the region.

