Manipur CM says state crisis a war waged against India

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research Centre in Imphal East under MoRTH.
Speaking as the chief guest of the inaugural function at the complex of the institute, Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged that the state’s people must have suffered for the past 4-5 months. He said that the present crisis is already identified to be a war waged against the Indian Union, and so the people should support the steps taken by the Centre and the state to safeguard the state from all forces trying to disintegrate Manipur.
He addressed the Manipur crisis and urged support for measures to protect Manipur. He also emphasised the importance of normalcy in daily life, including education, farming, and businesses.
The CM acknowledged the need for increased efforts to make up for lost time and highlighted Manipur’s progress in hosting events and attracting investments.
Manipur was (before the clashes) moving forward and hosting events like the Femina Miss India, international football tournaments, G-20 events, acquiring foreign investments, he added.
On the inauguration of the IDTRC, the chief minister said human lives are very precious and that loss of lives due to accidents are very shocking, but the Institute of Driving Training and Research Centre will help minimise the number of accidents in the state. According to the CM, a major cause for accidents in the state is the lack of technical knowledge of driving in people driving vehicles. He also stressed on the need to follow proper traffic rules and regulations.
The chief minister announced facilities available at the new institute and emphasised its role in issuing driving licenses, suggesting the Transport Department involve IDTRC in authorisation.
The inaugural function was attended by Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Awangbou Newmai, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo, Khashim Vashum, MP Rajya Sabha Maharaj Sanajaoba, MLAs Th Shanti and Sapam Kunjakeshore, and Chief Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi, among others.
Chief Minister Singh participated in two separate ceremonies for major projects in Imphal. The first project, ‘Rejuvenation of Lamphelpat Water Body,’ will be carried out by the New Development Bank at a cost of Rs 650 crore over four years. In the second ceremony, which focused on the ‘Integrated Sewerage System for City of Imphal Phase-II,’ Singh highlighted the importance of development projects, despite recent challenges, for this project with an estimated cost of around Rs 1255 crore. PHE Minister L Susindro also discussed plans for Phase-II expansion. These events were attended by government officials, Ministers, MLAs, and PHED and WR representatives.
