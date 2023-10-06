Manipur: UN Human Rights says 'alarmed' at attack on activist Babloo Loitongbam

Imphal: Tensions in Imphal soared as the residence of renowned activist Babloo Loitangbam became the target of a violent attack. This distressing incident occurred on the same day that the Meitei Leepun declared a ‘boycott’ against the activist, prohibiting him from making public statements.

The United Nations Human Rights Council quickly responded to the incident on their official X account, writing, “We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in #Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable.

#India: We are alarmed by threats to human rights defender Babloo Loitongbam by Meitei Leepun & Arambai Tengol groups in #Manipur for speaking out on inter-communal violence since May. We urge authorities to protect him, his family & home, & hold perpetrators accountable. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) October 6, 2023

According to sources, some unidentified group of people stormed the activist’s house at Kwakeithel Thiyam Leikai in Imphal West at around 6 pm and vandalised the properties of Loitangbam.

Locals tried to stop the miscreants, however, they were overpowered by the unidentified group of around 30 persons who locked the main gate from inside the property.

Soon after the incident, a team from Lamphel police station rushed to the spot and carried out a spot enquiry.

In a video, a car was seen vandalised and some window panes and other properties were damaged.

EastMojo attempted to contact Loitangbam for a statement, but he was unavailable for comment.

The activist has emerged as a vocal figure in the midst of the ethnic tensions in Manipur, consistently raising concerns about the involvement of radical organisations and the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the backdrop of the escalating violence.

In an interview with Article 14 in May, he expressed his astonishment at the lack of official statements from the “double engine government of Modiji” (a reference to BJP governments in Imphal and New Delhi) regarding the ongoing violence. Loitangbam voiced the widespread sentiment that if the government were willing, it could have quelled the violence before it escalated further.

Loitangbam went on to say, “The government of India has the machinery to stop it in not an hour, at least in two days’ time. They fight back against China; they can fight back against Pakistan, but they cannot handle a few young men with guns in their hands and a few angry groups running amok? It’s unimaginable.”

In another interview with NewsClick also in May, he claimed that no churches remained standing in Imphal Valley, alleging that they had all been destroyed. He also delved into the ongoing violence in Manipur, particularly focusing on the role of radical organisations.

Loitangbam has been an outspoken critic of the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol, both radical Meitei organisations accused of instigating violence against the Kuki community. He accused the organisations of “injecting” militancy into the minds of the people. Drawing a comparison with the articulation of these groups and that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he asserted, “Not a single church stands in the valley now. All churches are being destroyed.”

Since the ethnic conflict erupted on May 3, Loitangbam has persistently demanded the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh from his post.

The Meitei Leepun also announced their boycott of former Additional Superintendent of Police Thounaojam Brinda until the ethnic strife ends, citing her public statements. Brinda had previously stated that the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol were responsible for an arson incident, but she later clarified that her information was based on a misleading social media video.

#PRESSMEET: Brinda clarifies her statement on Arambai Tenggol



Courtesy : TMB News pic.twitter.com/t4P7QhkYNt — Manipur Times (@ManipurTimes) October 4, 2023

