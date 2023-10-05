Manipur: Minister Awangbow Newmai inaugurates Right to Information week celebration

Imphal: Manipur’s Minister for Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, Awangbow Newmai, inaugurated the Right to Information Week Celebration 2023 on Thursday at the Auditorium Hall of DIPR, Nityaipat Chuthek, Keishampat in Imphal.

The function was organised by the Manipur Information Commission with the objective of popularising the RTI Act, 2005, with sponsorship from the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Awangbow stated that the Right to Information Act is an important legislation. As India is the largest democratic country, this Act will help in bringing transparency and accountability for good governance. He also emphasised the need to prevent the misuse of the RTI Act for personal gains.

Minister Awangbow continued that the Right to Information Act is very important because every individual has the right to know about the different activities and functioning of the government. He also said that this act is designed to promote public participation and strengthen the government in state and nation-building.

Sharing his knowledge on RTI, Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan said that a society has to be transparent. The development of any society will be more fruitful and better if there is transparency as far as possible.

In connection with the celebration, a state level workshop was also held. Advocate Dr. Ch. Narendra Singh and Rinku Khumukcham, Editor of Imphal Times, delivered lectures as resource persons at the workshop.

The inaugural session of the celebration was also attended by State Chief Information Commissioner Oinam Sunil Singh, officials of the department, and students.

