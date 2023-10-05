Manipur: Chief secretary, expert committee visit violence-hit Kangpokpi district

Imphal: Manipur Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, along with a Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, visited Kangpokpi to assess the situation in the violence-hit district on Wednesday.
According to the official report, the three-member committee also includes former Bombay High Court Judge Shalini Phansalkar Joshi and former Delhi High Court Judge Asha Menon. The Supreme Court appointed the three-member committee to oversee relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding measures in Manipur.
The committee members received a warm welcome from the officials of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex.
During their visit, the team held a comprehensive discussion on the prevailing situation with the district officials.
Following the meeting, the team, along with the district administration officials, visited two relief centres—Keithelmanbi High School and DIET Centre, Leikop, under the Champhai sub-division and interacted with the people taking shelter in these centres.
Each of these two centres is accommodating more than 500 inmates. The team also inspected the under-constructed fabricated houses at Keithelmanbi, with plans to construct more than 150 houses, as stated in the report. Additionally, the committee members distributed relief items to the inmates at the relief centres.
