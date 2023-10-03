Manipur: Delhi court prolongs NIA custody of accused for eight days

Guwahati: A Delhi court on Tuesday prolonged the NIA custody of an accused held in connection with the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Special NIA judge Sachin Gupta allowed the central investigating agency to interrogate Seiminlun Gangte for eight more days. Sangte appeared before the court on expiry of his two-day custodial interrogation.

According to the NIA, Gangte was apprehended in a case of violence which was the result of a transnational conspiracy by terrorist outfits based in Myanmar and Bangladesh to wage a war against the Government of India by taking advantage of the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The court directed the agency to produce a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused.

The arrested person was arrested on Saturday from Manipur and was brought to Delhi on transit remand. The federal agency registered a case against the accused under anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and other penal laws. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on July 19 in Delhi.

