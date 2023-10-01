A 51-year-old private school teacher was arrested on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recent Kwakta Bomb Blast Case. However, his wife firmly believes that he was wrongly implicated in the case.
The NIA issued a press statement on Saturday, stating that Seiminlun Gangte was arrested in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on 19.07.2023 in New Delhi.
Confirming this, the Manipur Police stated that in a joint intelligence-based operation with the NIA, they apprehended one of the prime suspects in RC. No. 01/2023/NIA (Recent Kwakta Bomb Blast Case) – Seiminlun Gangte, from the Torbung area in Churachandpur District. They said has been arrested in connection with the Transnational Conspiracy Case of NIA, which was orchestrated by the Chin-Kuki-Mizo Group based in Myanmar and Bangladesh. Subsequently, he has been transported to Delhi for presentation before the Delhi Special NIA Court.
However, disagreeing with the charges leveled against her husband, Mangcy Gangte (45) said her husband was wrongly implicated in this case. “My husband worked as a private school teacher in VN English Model School at Kwakta until the ethnic crisis unfolded in the state. He never had any record of criminal activities or cases in the past. We are just a simple family of four surviving on a meager income,” said a visibly dejected Gangte.
After the ethnic violence broke out in the state, Mangcy Gangte and her husband, Seiminlun Gangte, moved to Churachandpur district headquarters from Kwakta, where her husband served as a private school teacher. Currently, they are sheltered in one of the relief centers in Churachandpur.
Mangcy Gangte said, “After our arrival in Churachandpur, my husband worked as a ‘middleman’ for one Muslim, Kamal from Kwakta, who regularly supplies hardware items to Churachandpur. Kamal would usually transport the items to Pholjang village, a village situated on the border between Churachandpur and Bishnupur district. From there, my husband would usually take it to Churachandpur town and deliver to the customers. A small amount of commission received from the transaction helps our family survive. My husband, a debilitated person with a Pile case and gastrointestinal infections, is even exempted from rotational frontline duty. How can such a weak person conspire to carry out a terror act of that much intensity – a bomb blast of which he is implicated?”
“Our school principal also inquired about our well-being and wondered how such an innocent person can be arrested in a case related to terror. This surely must be a mischievous ploy of some sinister person,” Gangte said.
Before their departure to New Delhi, an NIA official allegedly called Mangcy Gangte from Imphal Airport and informed her that her husband was in their custody. She requested to speak to her husband, and they allowed them a brief conversation. During the call, the NIA official mentioned that an arrest warrant had been issued on 19th September. In response, Mangcy Gangte questioned why the authorities hadn’t arrested her husband from their location in the Relief Center, as he was not evading arrest. Seiminlun Gangte was apprehended from the Torbung area in Churachandpur district at around 2:00 PM on Saturday.
“They are trying to make my husband their ‘scapegoat’ by wrongly implicating him in a case where he is not related at all and using him as a sacrificial lamb for their incompetence,” she lamented.
Accordingly, a missing/abduction case was filed by the wife, Mangcy Gangte, at Churachandpur Police Station on Saturday night. Gangte and her family originally hail from J. Phaikholum village in Thanlon Sub-Division, Pherzawl district, and settled in Kwakta until June 2023, where her husband served as a private teacher from 2018. Her two sons are currently studying in Tripura.
On June 21st, a car explosion in Bishnupur’s Kwakta area left three civilians injured. The explosion occurred when a bomb planted inside an SUV parked at a culvert detonated, possibly triggered after the driver had left the vehicle.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This transfer came amid suspicions of involvement by insurgents operating within the state and across the border, prompting the move to the NIA for national security considerations.
Also Read | Manipur violence: SUV explodes in Bishnupur; 3 injured
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram records 534.42 crores loss over two years due to African Swine Fever
- Arunachal: Tawang Marathon draws massive participation from across India, UK
- Mizoram Chief Minister accuses ZPM of contradictory actions regarding Chakma votes
- NASA just brought back the largest-ever asteroid sample
- Manipur: Wife of man arrested by NIA says he is wrongly implicated
- Meghalaya: 18th anniversary memorial service held for 2005 tragedy victims