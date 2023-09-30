PM’s call for mass drive on Sunday an insult: Manipur TNL

Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of the Tangkhul community in Manipur, on Saturday expressed dismay and displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on Sunday.
The proposed cleanliness drive scheduled on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is “nothing but a direct insult on the sentiments of the minority Christian Community of the Country” as per the TNL.
TNL President said that the premier’s announcement defies logic and reason. The TNL, as the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga Tribe cannot help but express dismay at such blatant display of disrespect and intolerance of the Socio-religious diversity which has been a distinct hallmark of the nation, he said.
Earlier, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) termed the clarion call as ‘playing into the nerves of the Naga people’s religious ethos’.
Nagas as Christians cannot simply abide by the call of the Prime Minister no matter how noble is the cleanliness drive, said the Naga group.
It also stated that for any such nationwide drive for cleanliness, the sentiment attached with the spirit of secularism must be rightfully respected.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Naga people will stand as one Christian family to resist such cleanliness initiative that defies the mutual respect for different faiths that reflects the secular character of India,” the NSCN-IM had said.
It said that the group cannot remain as mere spectator to any policy or initiative that obstructs and undermine Christian faith. The Nagas cannot deny God by obeying the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it added.
Also Read | How a neurosurgeon is training the next gen of Wushu athletes of Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM’s call for mass drive on Sunday an insult: Manipur TNL
- Assam: Train equipped with state-of-art features flagged off
- No hope of Left’s revival in Tripura, says leader of Oppn Animesh Debbarma
- How a neurosurgeon is training the next gen of Wushu athletes of Manipur
- Meghalaya: Harijan Colony issue could be solved this year, says deputy CM
- Tripura: National Highway blocked, railway affected during TIPRA bandh