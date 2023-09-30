How a neurosurgeon is training the next gen of Wushu athletes of Manipur

There is nothing regular about this doctor from Imphal. Take his name, for example. Unlike most people named Amit Kumar, this doctor writes his name as Dr Amitkumar in one word. Then, there is all that he does in a day. He is a neurosurgeon by profession, an army man by training and a celebrated Wushu coach by passion.

Even as Manipur continues to burn, the state has maintained its status as India’s top-performing sporting state, best illustrated with the recent......