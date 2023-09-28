Manipur: Ukhrul journalist body ends boycott against Assam Rifles

Ukhrul: The Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association (UDWJA) on Wednesday resolved to revoked the boycott against the 24 Assam Rifles after both the parties entered an amicable conclusion.

In a statement, the UDWJA said they had a long and careful talk to create a fair and friendly atmosphere for journalists and the public. They decided to “forgive and forget” the situation at Ramva Check Post on September 25, where a journalist was mistaken for a leader and harassed by the 24 Assam Rifles COB.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the UDWJA members led by its president Addie Chiphang and Col Deeptodeep Mehta, Commandant of 24 Assam Rifles, Shangshak Battalion held at 35 AR Outpost, Tahao, Wino, Ukhrul district headquarters. The meeting was also attended by Col Manoj Shinde, Commandant of 35 AR, Somsai Battalion, Major Josephine and representatives of Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL).

During the meeting, Col Mehta expressed deep regret to the UDWJA members over the unfortunate incident, on behalf of his subordinate officer Subedar Kamla Pati Joshi. The CO also admitted the misdemeanour of his jawans mending the check post on Monday (September 25) and assured that no such incident will happen in the future.

“With this assurance and in goodwill gesture, the UDWJA decided to revoke the boycott against 24 AR, Shangshak Battalion,” said Addie Chiphang in a statement.

The Association also expressed gratitude for cooperation and support extended by Manipur Hill Journalists Union (MHJU), All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long.

