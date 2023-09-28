Manipur: Ukhrul journalist body ends boycott against Assam Rifles

Ukhrul: The Ukhrul District Working Journalists’ Association (UDWJA) on Wednesday resolved to revoked the boycott against the 24 Assam Rifles after both the parties entered an amicable conclusion.
In a statement, the UDWJA said they had a long and careful talk to create a fair and friendly atmosphere for journalists and the public. They decided to “forgive and forget” the situation at Ramva Check Post on September 25, where a journalist was mistaken for a leader and harassed by the 24 Assam Rifles COB.
The decision was taken after a meeting between the UDWJA members led by its president Addie Chiphang and Col Deeptodeep Mehta, Commandant of 24 Assam Rifles, Shangshak Battalion held at 35 AR Outpost, Tahao, Wino, Ukhrul district headquarters. The meeting was also attended by Col Manoj Shinde, Commandant of 35 AR, Somsai Battalion, Major Josephine and representatives of Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL).
During the meeting, Col Mehta expressed deep regret to the UDWJA members over the unfortunate incident, on behalf of his subordinate officer Subedar Kamla Pati Joshi. The CO also admitted the misdemeanour of his jawans mending the check post on Monday (September 25) and assured that no such incident will happen in the future.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“With this assurance and in goodwill gesture, the UDWJA decided to revoke the boycott against 24 AR, Shangshak Battalion,” said Addie Chiphang in a statement.
The Association also expressed gratitude for cooperation and support extended by Manipur Hill Journalists Union (MHJU), All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) and Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long.
Also Read | Manipur: Church association slams PM’s call for cleanliness drive
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Ukhrul journalist body ends boycott against Assam Rifles
- Meghalaya launches first E-Cycle circuit in Sohra for sustainable tourism
- First otter sighting in Nepal’s Chitwan park in two decades raises questions
- Arunachal: Visa-denied Wushu players to get Rs 20 lakh each, says CM
- What’s the carbon footprint of owning pet fish? An expert explains
- Meghalaya: Kongthong village wins bronze at National Tourism Awards 2023