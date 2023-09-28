Manipur: Church association slams PM's call for cleanliness drive

Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Baptist Churches Association (TBCA) on Wednesday strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an hour-long nationwide cleanliness drive on a Sunday.
Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti Day on October 2, PM Modi has issued a clarion call to people across the country to participate in one hour of ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) for a cleanliness drive on October 1, which falls on a Sunday. The national cleanliness drive will begin at 10 am under the theme ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ (one date, one hour, together).
During a press conference held at its headquarters, Rev. Dr. Themreishang Horam, Education Secretary of TBCA, stated that cleanliness is one of the core teachings of Christianity, and they advocate it with ardent devotion. However, conducting a cleanliness drive on their holy worship day amounts to desacralising their faith, he said.
The Church association further appealed to church members to avoid conducting cleanliness drives on Sunday and suggested setting aside another day to honour PM Modi’s call.
Church leaders also questioned PM Modi’s intention when he declared the ‘Clean India Mission’ on Sunday. Rev. Horam pointed out that every year, on 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti), the nation performs a cleanliness drive, so there is no need to reschedule it for Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“This seems like a systematic persecution of religious minorities, and this is not the first instance,” said Rev. Horam.
He also mentioned that in the past, they have experienced similar persecutions during the BJP regime. In 2014, the Centre declared 25th December (Christmas) as Good Governance Day, and 17th April was declared as Digital India Day in 2017, according to TBCA.
“We Christians view this as systematic prosecution, ignoring our religious rights,” it said.
TBCA also reminded the government about Articles 25-30 of the Indian Constitution, which provide and guarantee fundamental rights to advocate, propagate, and administer the practice of their own religion.
Rev. VA Ayo, Finance Secretary of TBCA, and Youth Secretary Homreishang Muinao also attended the press briefing.
Also Read | Manipur: Ukhrul Squash Festival showcases 47 varieties of ‘green gold’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura becomes 4th state in India to adopt e-Cabinet: CM
- Manipur: Church association slams PM’s call for cleanliness drive
- NFR issues notice on cancellation of joy ride trains in Darjeeling
- Nagaland: Drugs worth approx Rs 25 cr seized in three months
- Nagaland: 19 students leave for national tour; to meet President Murmu
- Mizoram’s Reiek village awarded India’s best tourism village