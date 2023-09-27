Manipur: CBI special team to arrive in Imphal today, says CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on Wednesday, along with a specialised team. Their mission is to conduct an investigation into the tragic murder case involving Hijam Luwangbi Linthoinganbi and Phijam Hemanjit, two young students who disappeared on 6th July during the ongoing unrest in the state.

Providing the latest development on his Facebook account following the agitation by students in Imphal, CM Singh said, in light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to apprehend the perpetrators.

To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal, he said. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also informed that the move has been taken up under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the state government, photos of the two students who have been missing since July 6, surfaced on social media on September 25. The photos showed the two students lying lifeless on the ground, following which murder was confirmed by the government.

Reacting to the photos, a huge number of students took to the streets and agitated and demanded for justice. At least 30 students were injured during the tussle with security forces.

