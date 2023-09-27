Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state excluding 19 police stations as ‘Disturbed Area’ under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) amid the ongoing ethnic crisis since May 3.

The 19 police stations include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.

In a government notification stated that the governor of Manipur is of the opinion that the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur except the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations.

“The state government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the state that it is not expedient to have detailed assessment on the ground as the Sister Security Agencies are preoccupied in maintenance of law and order. Further, it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such sensitive matter without detailed assessment; thereby not appropriate to review the “Disturbed Area” status of the State at the moment,” it said.

“Further, the issue of declaration of “Disturbed area” status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken. Keeping in view of above and the overall law and order situation in the State and the capability of the State machineries, the State Government has decided to maintain status quo on the present disturbed area status in the State of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations,” it stated.

