Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state excluding 19 police stations as ‘Disturbed Area’ under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) amid the ongoing ethnic crisis since May 3.
The 19 police stations include Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching and Jiribam.
In a government notification stated that the governor of Manipur is of the opinion that the violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur except the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations.
“The state government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the state that it is not expedient to have detailed assessment on the ground as the Sister Security Agencies are preoccupied in maintenance of law and order. Further, it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion or decision on such sensitive matter without detailed assessment; thereby not appropriate to review the “Disturbed Area” status of the State at the moment,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Further, the issue of declaration of “Disturbed area” status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken. Keeping in view of above and the overall law and order situation in the State and the capability of the State machineries, the State Government has decided to maintain status quo on the present disturbed area status in the State of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the 19 police stations,” it stated.
Also Read | Manipur: Ukhrul Squash Festival showcases 47 varieties of ‘green gold’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Online Casino Industry: A New Era of Entertainment in India
- Mizoram: African Swine Fever kills 600 pigs in just one village
- Meghalaya: Man employed as house guard dies by suicide
- Mastering Bitcoin profits with oil profit algorithmic insights
- Manipur: AFSPA extended, 19 police stations excluded
- Effigy of Chinese premier burned in Arunachal Pradesh protest