Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated crucial projects and laid foundation stones for several others, collectively valued at approximately Rs 196 crore at Khoupum Sub-division, Noney district on Monday. Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister conveyed his excitement about these projects, highlighting their potential to bring positive changes to the region.

During his address, Biren Singh touched upon the challenging situation in Manipur, describing it as unfortunate. He noted that areas such as Churachandpur, parts of Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur have been affected. However, he highlighted the government’s dedicated efforts to assist those impacted, including the provision of prefabricated homes, support for individuals returning to their original residences, deployment of security forces, the reopening of national highways, and the removal of internet restrictions.

The government is actively striving to improve the situation, the Chief Minister affirmed. He stressed the significance of unity among Manipur’s indigenous communities, urging them to “live as one.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister Biren Singh reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating poppy cultivation and illegal drug activities.

He called upon everyone to exert collective efforts in the journey back to normalcy. Additionally, Chief Minister Biren Singh assured the populace of the government’s steadfast dedication to safeguarding lives and properties, pledging to uphold this responsibility without fail.

Reflecting on the state’s journey, Chief Minister Biren Singh noted that the government, under the BJP-led administration, had experienced a peaceful first five years, devoid of bandhs and blockades, thanks to the support of the people and divine blessings. He acknowledged that, unfortunately, challenges emerged during the previous term, including the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability, which resulted in a delay of approximately two and a half years.

The Chief Minister highlighted the ‘Go to Hills’ initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between the hills and the valley regions. He noted that the transit accommodation inaugurated during the event was constructed under the Hill Areas Development Programme (HADP).

He further stressed that during the past six years, Tamenglong has seen many visible changes, including the improvement of the Khongshang Road, the development of a football ground, and water supply schemes among others.

CM Biren also assured to provide fire service and additional ambulance at Noney soon and to construct an Ima Market at Khoupum. He lauded the people of both Noney and Tamenglong districts for preserving and protecting the forest cover, including in the Khoupum area.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s aspirations for a transformative impact across the entire state, Minister Govindas Konthoujam underscored the commencement of the government’s second term under CM N. Biren Singh. He cited notable achievements, including hosting international and national events like the Tri-Nation football tournaments and the Miss India contest in the state.

Minister Konthoujam acknowledged the public’s optimism regarding the government’s potential to enact substantial changes in various sectors, such as healthcare and education. However, he lamented that the ongoing conflict has regrettably slowed down progress, impacting everyone involved.

Minister L. Susindro Meitei reiterated the government’s commitment to providing safe drinking water to all villages within the region, under the Chief Minister’s guidance. He also recognized Khoupum Valley’s existing status as a picturesque tourist destination and its untapped potential for further development. He encouraged local residents to extend warm hospitality to tourists to attract more visitors to the area.

Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee, Dinganglung Gangmei, emphasized the collective responsibility to contribute to the development of local areas, villages, constituencies, and society at large. He appealed to church leaders to offer prayers for peace and harmony in the region.

The projects inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid included the construction of a football stadium at Khoupum (NEC) under YAS, rehabilitation and strengthening of Bishnupur-Nungba Road, improvement of Khoupum Sub-division HQ Ring Road (RIDF), enhancement of intra-village roads for seven colonies in Gaidimjang Village under Khoupum Sub-Division HQ under SACI 2023-2024, construction of Type-III and Type-II Quarters in Khoupum police station under SACI 2023-24, construction of a Water Supply Scheme at Khoupum Sub-division HQ, Noney District, establishment of Khongsang Guest House near Khongsang Railway Station, inauguration of an Open Gym at Thanagong Village, and the introduction of Transit quarters/Hostel at Khangsinglung Higher Secondary School, Khoupum in Noney district.

