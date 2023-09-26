Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday announced its decision to reimpose internet ban for a period of five days as situation tensed in the state following the death of two youths.
As per an order issued by the joint secretary of Home, the government has decided to suspend/curb mobile data services through VPN in the state with immediate effect till 7:45PM on October 1 to prevent any law-and-order situation.
The order was passed in view of the “emergent situation’, the order stated. Any person found guilty, it warned, will be liable for legal action.
The Manipur government issued a statement on Monday, confirming the tragic news that the two missing Meitei students whose images surfaced online have been murdered, and the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry.
In the wake of the recent lifting of the internet ban in Manipur, troubling images emerged online, shedding light on the disappearance of two students who went missing in July.
Chants of “we want justice” echoed across several areas of Imphal on Tuesday after pictures of two students, 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old Luwangthoi Linthoingambi Hijam who had been missing since July surfaced online. The protests were organized under the banner of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).
Reacting to the pictures, students of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and several others stormed the heart of Imphal city, including Sanjenthong and Keishampat areas demanding justice for the students.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Imphal Police have indicated their suspicion that the students may have been killed by Kuki militants.
The government had assured the public of “swift and decisive” action while appealing for restraint and urging citizens to allow the authorities to manage the situation.
Also Read | Huge agitation erupts in Imphal over two missing students, students injured
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: 74 rare tortoises seized from Silchar-Sealdah train, 2 arrested
- Internet ban in Manipur again? Check details here
- Nagaland: Church condemns PM’s call for cleanliness drive on Sunday
- Ukhrul: Journalists boycott 24 AR over ‘harassment’ of reporter
- Mizoram: Serchhip district celebrates silver jubilee amid HIV, drug abuse concerns
- Tripura HC dismisses one of ‘10,323’ teachers’ plea, fines petitioner