Chants of “we want justice” echoed across several areas of Imphal on Tuesday after pictures of two students, 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old Luwangthoi Linthoingambi Hijam who had been missing since July surfaced online. The protests were organized under the banner of the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU).
Reacting to the pictures, students of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and several others stormed the heart of Imphal city, including Sanjenthong and Keishampat areas demanding justice for the students.
Protestors were seen surpassing police barricades in several locations. Police even resorted to firing stun grenades and tear gas shells injuring several students. According to sources, Linthoingambi was a student of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, while Hemanjit was studying at CC Higher Secondary School in Imphal.
The two missing students have been identified as 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit Singh, hailing from Takyel Kolom Leikai, and 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi, a resident of Tera Tongbram Leikai. Their disappearance on July 6, amidst the ongoing crisis in Manipur, has triggered growing concern, particularly among their families, who suspect that the teenagers may have fallen victim to armed militants.
During the protest, several students reportedly sustained injuries when security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. The injured students have been transported to RIMS Imphal for medical treatment.
As of the time of filing this report, the exact number of students injured during the protest is yet to be confirmed.
Earlier, the Manipur Government issued a statement saying that the case had already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The government also assured “swift and decisive” action against the perpetrators.
Also Read | Manipur govt confirms missing Meitei students murdered, CBI to investigate
