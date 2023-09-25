Imphal: A member of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) was reportedly killed, and another sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with a suspected group affiliated with NSCN-IM on Sunday afternoon in Manipur’s Noney district.
Sources indicate that the gunfight occurred at approximately 3 pm in Tupul village, situated about 6 km from Noney police station.
The deceased has been identified as David Gaingamlung Gonmei, aged 36, hailing from Namduanjang village in Noney district. Tragically, Gonmei succumbed to gunshot wounds, while the injured cadre was promptly transported to a nearby health center for urgent medical attention.
Details regarding any casualties among the NSCN-IM members involved in the encounter are currently unavailable at the time of this report.
Upon receiving the information, a team from Noney police station swiftly responded, initiating search operations at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made.
Meanwhile, the police team successfully retrieved the deceased’s body and, with the assistance of local volunteers, ensured its handover to the family for the performance of final rites.
