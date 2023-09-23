Imphal: Manipur government on Friday notified setting up of a temporary prison in the premises covered by Subsidiary Training Center (STC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Ganpimul in Churachandpur district under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Prisoners Act, 1894.

An order issued by Manipur Governor Anuisuiya Uikey stated that in view of the urgent requirement, the temporary prison was declared functional in the context of the present law and order situation.

The SDO/Churachandpur and Officer-in-Charge of Churachandpur Police Station were designated as superintendent of jail and jailor of the temporary prison in addition to their normal duties and assignments without extra renumeration with immediate effect and until further orders.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has reiterated their demand to transfer the Kuki-Zo inmates of Imphal prison.

“We hope this latest development is a step to transfer the Kuki-Zo inmates from Imphal,” the ITLF said.

