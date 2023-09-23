New school initiative for displaced children launched in Churachandpur

Guwahati: To support displaced children in Manipur, the Relief and Welfare United Society (RWUS) has taken a significant step in establishing the Kids Garden School program.

Launched at Rengkai Government School by Karthik Malladi, SP Churachandpur, on September 5, the initiative is designed to bring education to children who have been displaced due to various reasons.

Presently, the Kids Garden School operates in 45 relief camps, providing essential education to 1,900 enrolled children. RWUS has been supplying school materials like notebooks, pencils, crayons, and more to enhance the learning experience for these young learners.

A team of 55 dedicated youth volunteers are actively involved in teaching the students on a daily basis, aiming to make a positive impact on their lives.

The program primarily focuses on aiding children from underprivileged backgrounds, whose parents struggle to afford formal education for them. Additionally, some of these children have undergone traumatic experiences, necessitating specialised care and attention.

RWUS has appealed to compassionate individuals, urging them to contribute towards providing refreshments such as sweets and biscuits for the children to enhance the daily lives of these young learners.

Furthermore, regular health check-ups for these children are crucial during this pivotal juncture. RWUS is committed to ensuring the overall well-being and development of these displaced children, Mary Beth Sanate, Secretary, RWUS said.

RWUS called for online donations to sustain the education of approximately 15,000 displaced people residing in over 120 camps in Churachandpur due to an ethnic conflict that arose on May 3.

The donations received will not only support educational endeavors but will also be utilized to purchase essential food, nutritional items, and medicines for the children in need, it assured. Donation link: Humanitarian Aid for Relief in Manipur Violence, 2023 | Milaap

