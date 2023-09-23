Manipur: Ukhrul district focuses on skill development

Ukhrul: In the backdrop of the ethnic clashes in Manipur, district administration in Ukhrul is focusing its attention to skill development through various initiatives.

The Manipur Society for Skill Development, Government of Manipur in collaboration with the District Administration, Ukhrul organised a one-day District Skill cum Employment Mela at the Townhall in Ukhrul on Friday.

This program was organised with the intention to generate awareness about various central and state government skill development schemes and also connect the youths with various training providers and major employers of the state so as to bridge the gap of demand and supply in the job market.

The function was graced by Luckyson N Kashung, IAS, Mission Director, Manipur Society for Skill Development as the chief guest in the presence of Ukhrul DC Kengoo Zuringla.

Speaking at the event, Kashung lamented that if “our” society is resistant to changes, we will be left behind in this cut-throat competitive world.

“We should also prepare to fit in for the job that does not exist today but would be there after ten years down the line,” said Kashung.

He further mentioned that education in skill development was very important.

He said, it is just putting our knowledge into practice by undergoing some vocational training which further will help in unemployment in the society.

Functional president and chairman of the district skill committee and Ukhrul DC Kengoo Zuringla, said this kind of mela will enable the unemployed youths in the district to get employed somehow or the other.

She encouraged the gathering to visit to all the stalls and get the benefits of the event.

She later released a book called “GATEWAY” a book for various categories of students and job seekers by Career Pathfinder.

The one day mela saw participation from 28 key major partners from government as well as private sectors.

They included CIPET – that gives training program on plastic processing, NEILIT – technical for solar and electrical, MSRLM – NRLM, DDU GKY, youth skill program, URA TRUST – Competitive Exam Awareness, SIHM – hospitality, JCRE SkILL SOLUTION – Mason & plumber, EMPORIUM Nagaland – aviation & hospitality, Go Aviators- cabin crew & ground staff, KP PHilanthropy- self employed tailor, JOB THIMINASI- recruitment in various jobs, UDCRMS – multi training, KVK agro based training and Assam Rifles – recruitment awareness.

As part of the event partner various stalls were opened for display of local products like zingran foods, shirien products, Amachi handloom, soyam foods, shonthui foods and wino weaving coorperative society.

Ukhrul DFO Shanngam S, ADC CEO David Kashungnao, Nimmi Azingwungshi Khamrang, ADM, Suranjoy Singh, SDO Ukhrul, officials among others also attended the mela.

