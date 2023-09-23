Manipur to lift internet ban today: CM Biren Singh

Imphal: In a major development, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday morning informed that the internet ban in the state will be lifted by the end of the day.

This announcement comes nearly five months after the ban was imposed in the state as violence broke out on May 3.

Singh informed that surveillance in the state will continue till the situation returns to normalcy.

Internet services, both mobile and broadband, was initially snapped for five days. The ban continued to be extended for five days at a time.

Following the July 25 order issued by the state government, broadband services were restored in the state.

Recently, the state government had served a show-cause notice to Airtel over “data leakage” to non-whitelisted mobile in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining areas of Bishnupur district on September 20 while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force in the state.

