Manipur to lift internet ban today: CM Biren Singh

Imphal: In a major development, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday morning informed that the internet ban in the state will be lifted by the end of the day.
This announcement comes nearly five months after the ban was imposed in the state as violence broke out on May 3.
Singh informed that surveillance in the state will continue till the situation returns to normalcy.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Internet services, both mobile and broadband, was initially snapped for five days. The ban continued to be extended for five days at a time.
Following the July 25 order issued by the state government, broadband services were restored in the state.
Recently, the state government had served a show-cause notice to Airtel over “data leakage” to non-whitelisted mobile in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining areas of Bishnupur district on September 20 while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force in the state.
Also Read | Manipur: Ukhrul district focuses on skill development
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Does Police use ‘brutal force’ as often as Opposition claims?
- Assam: Mahila Congress lodges FIR against CM over ‘hate speech’
- TIPRA Motha calls 12-hours strike on September 30
- Assam: Strike ends at NIT Silchar, Dean to be removed
- Manipur to lift internet ban today: CM Biren Singh
- How global corporate power is ‘out of control’ and its effects on democracy