Manipur to continue biometric collection of illegal immigrants

Kohima: Amid the ongoing violence, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that the biometric collection of data of illegal immigrants in the state will continue in high gear.
Addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat in Imphal, Singh informed that the state government has requested the Government of India (GoI) to suspend the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Myanmar border to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the state.
The state government, he said, has also requested the Home Ministry to begin works for fencing the international border.
As per reports, people from Torbung, Serou, Koutruk who were displaced due to the ongoing violence began to resettle in their respective hometown. He informed that the construction work of prefabricated houses in different sites were also completed.
A joint committee including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) was set up to conduct surveillance of poppy plantation in Manipur.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and drones will be utilised to conduct survey and destroy poppy plantations, the chief minister added.
During the presser, Singh also announced the state government’s decision to restore mobile internet services in the state by Saturday.
Also Read | Manipur to lift internet ban today: CM Biren Singh
