Manipur: Total curfew reimposed in Imphal 

Guwahati: Following clashes between police and protesters over the arrest of five armed village volunteers in the Kongba area, the Manipur government on Friday reimposed a total curfew in Imphal.
The order was issued as a precautionary measure till further orders.
Curfew was earlier relaxed for the first time from 5 am till 9 pm since September 13.
The latest order comes after protesters demanded an unconditional release of the village volunteers and a 48-hour shutdown of Imphal.
Thousands of women protesters joined the ‘Jail Bharo’ or ‘Fill the jails’ protest on Thursday, storming the police stations in Imphal.
The notifications issued by the East Imphal and West Imphal district magistrates said that there is an urgent apprehension of further disturbance in the law and order situation in the districts.
To prevent any untoward incidents and loss of life and property, restriction of movement of the general public outside their residences was enforced.
However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Schools/Colleges, Municipality, Press and Electronic Media, functioning of courts and to and fro movement of flight passengers will remain exempted from the imposition of the curfew as per order.
