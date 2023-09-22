Manipur govt submits arms recovery status to SC

Guwahati: The Manipur government on Friday notified the Supreme Court that a status report of the recovered arms “from all sources” in the state has been submitted, in compliance with the court’s direction.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the state of Manipur informed the three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that it was for the consumption” of judges only.

In its August 7 order passed on a batch of pleas, including those seeking court-monitored probe into the cases of violence, besides measures for relief and rehabilitation, the apex court had appointed former Mumbai police commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar to head the CBI probe into the FIRs transferred to it as also the cases being handled by the state police agencies and to also “take stock of the number of arms missing or looted from the armouries of the state and of these, the number of arms which have been recovered. Formulate and implement a plan to recover any missing arms”.

The Solicitor General also informed the court that a short affidavit has been submitted with regard to the matter.

The top court had earlier appointed a three-member committee comprising retired high court judges headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal, to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in the state.

The all-woman panel headed by Justice (retd) Mittal, a former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir high court, also comprises justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.

The bench decided to take up the matter on September 25 and issue directions on the committee’s report as well as the affidavit filed by the Manipur government.

