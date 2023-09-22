Manipur govt issues show-cause notice to Airtel for data leakage

Guwahati: The Manipur government has served a show-cause notice to Airtel over “data leakage” to non-whitelisted mobile in some areas of Churachandpur and adjoining areas of Bishnupur district on September 20 while the suspension of mobile data service is still in force in the state.

Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh, through a letter addressed to Chief Technical Officer of Airtel, Imphal, Ashish Bansal, on Thursday told the private telecom service provider that it was “a serious lapse on the part of service provider” as the “lapse might have led to the dissemination of inflammatory and provocative clips and messages in various social media platforms leading to communal tension, hatred and rumours” as tension continues in Manipur.

“Considering the very sensitive and volatile law and order situation currently prevailing in the state, the aforesaid lapses have been viewed very seriously by the state government, and this amounts to violation of the government orders,” the letter read.

The state government has directed Airtel to submit a written explanation by Friday stating how such serious lapses occurred; who are responsible officers for such an act; explanation as to why appropriate legal action should not be taken for violation of government orders.

The Manipur government had been suspending telecom services since May 3 and had been reviewing it at regular intervals for phase wise opening of internet services.

However, only “specially whitelisted” for the physical testing by the state government under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public emergency or public safety) Rules 2017 is in force in the state.

