Manipur: Five-armed village volunteers get bail in Imphal

Guwahati: A special court in Manipur has granted bail to the five-armed village volunteers who were earlier arrested by the state police for possessing weapons.

The accused have been directed by the court to “co-operate with the investigation” and make themselves available before the investigating authorities and “not influence prosecution witnesses.”

They were released on bail after furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions, as the court also directed them not to leave the state without its prior permission.

Rejecting the remand prayer made by the Manipur police for judicial custody, the court observed that all the accused persons have “not yet committed any prejudicial activities against the state till the time of the arrest.”

Despite the curfew, hundreds of women sat in front of the Cheirap court premises in Imphal West district, where the hearing was held demanding the release of the five arrested persons.

Fresh clashes between security forces and protesters broke out on Thursday after demonstrators attempted to storm police stations as part of “court arrest agitation” over the government’s failure to release the youth.

The five were arrested by the Manipur Police on September 16 for possession of weapons and donning camouflage uniforms. They were later produced before the judicial magistrate in Imphal East which remanded them to police custody till Friday.

