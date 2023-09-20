Imphal: Popular Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram expressed shock over the ban threat by a civil society organisation.
“As an artist and as a social influencer, I have every right to speak my voice wherever I want to and wherever it is needed. I have not done anything against my state and my motherland Manipur,” said actor Laishram in a video posted on social media while strongly opposing the decree.
“When I was called to represent Manipur in the northeast festival organised by My Home India as a showstopper, I only went to support my state, spreading awareness to the thousands of people there. And that was my only goal,” said acclaimed Manipuri actor Laishram.
She further urged the people to spread the message of more unity and less hatred amid the ongoing crisis in the state.
Popular Manipuri actor Soma Laishram was barred from acting in films for the next three years by Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) for participating in the event in New Delhi.
According to KKL, Laishram was encouraged not to participate in such events by the group and her fellow citizens in view of the unrest in Manipur. However, she defied the appeal and took part as a showstopper at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on September 16, it said.
Meanwhile, the ban on Laishram has drawn widespread condemnation from the state film fraternity and the public. Laishram, 31, has acted in over 150 Manipuri films and has bagged numerous awards in the state. She is also the brand ambassador of the state tourism department.
Also Read | Manipuri filmmaker Priyakanta Laishram condemns ban on actress Soma Laishram
