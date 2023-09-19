Manipur: Slain sepoy Thangthang Kom laid to rest with full military honours

Imphal: Slain sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, 41, was laid to rest with full military honours at his ancestral village in Litan of Chandel district, Manipur on Tuesday.

According to an Indian Army official, Kom was abducted on September 16 from Tarung, Neikanlong, Happy Valley in Imphal West by unknown miscreants. His body was later found on September 17.

“The last rites were conducted with full military honours and were attended by the family members, large number of villagers and officers of Army, Assam Rifles and District Administration,” Defence PRO of Kohima and Imphal informed.

“In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity, safety and well-being,” said the SpearCorps while paying homage to Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom.

Sepoy Kom had earlier served in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army and was posted at DSC Platoon at Leimakhong Military Station.

The soldier was on medical leave when he was allegedly kidnapped by three unidentified armed men from his residence at Tarung Neikanlong in Imphal West district on Saturday morning.

His bullet-riddled body was found at Khuningthek village in Imphal East district the next morning.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a one-man inquiry commission to investigate the case and nab the perpetrators. The government had also instructed the Commission to submit an inquiry report within a month.

