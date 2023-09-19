Manipur govt sets up one-man panel to probe soldier's murder

Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday set up a high-level one-man inquiry commission to investigate the death of Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom.

This latest development comes after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh assured the family of strict action against those responsible in the alleged murder case.

In an order issued by Governor Anusuiya Uikey, it is stated that the state government deems it necessary to institute a one-man inquiry commission to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of (L) Serto Thangthang Kom, son of Serto Aphun Kom from Litan village in Chandel district.

The governor appointed Themthing Ngashangva, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Zone 1), Manipur, to conduct the inquiry with specific terms of reference.

During the investigation, IGP Ngashangva has been assigned the responsibility of uncovering the details and events that led to the incident and conducting a thorough analysis of them. The conclusions drawn should be grounded in the examination of these details and events, and any potential recommendations to avoid similar incidents in the future should be included.

The inquiry report is required to be delivered to the government within a month from the date the order was issued, as specified.

Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, aged 41, was allegedly abducted by unidentified armed men from his home in Tarung, Imphal West, on Saturday. His bullet-riddled body was discovered 14 km from his home on Sunday morning. The slain soldier was said to be on 15 days’ medical leave and was scheduled to report for duty at the Leimakhong Military Garrison on Monday.

On Monday, a large number of people, mostly from the Kom tribe, staged widespread demonstrations against the alleged killing of their community member, Serto Thangthang Kom, by armed miscreants.

According to Army sources, the last rites of slain Sepoy Kom, with military honors, will be held at Waikhong near Kakching district on Tuesday.

