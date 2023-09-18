Manipur police arrests 5 in camouflage uniforms with sophisticated arms

Imphal: At least five individuals dressed in camouflage uniforms were arrested by Manipur police, along with sophisticated weapons, during an operation launched on Saturday.
According to an official report, in response to the rising cases of extortion threats, the misuse of police uniforms, and impersonation by armed miscreants, Manipur Police have been making all-out efforts to address these issues.
Following the arrests, a large number of people came out to protest and attempted to storm the Porompat police station in Imphal East, demanding the release of the arrested individuals.
To control the mob, joint security forces deployed at the site fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. During the clash, a few individuals, including one Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, were injured.
Meanwhile, the five arrested individuals were presented before the Judicial Magistrate and have been remanded into further police custody.
The police stated that strict legal action is being taken against these anti-social elements.
Manipur Police is determined to continue such raids and operations, making all-out efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
Simultaneously, Manipur Police has also appealed to the general public to refrain from such protests and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in restoring peace and normalcy in the state.
