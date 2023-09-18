Manipur celebrates World Bamboo Day for a sustainable future

Imphal: World Bamboo Day was celebrated on Monday at the CSIR-NEIST Laboratory Branch in Imphal, Manipur, under the theme ‘Bamboo: Our Natural Heritage for a Sustainable Future.’
The event featured distinguished guests, including Dr. H. Birkumar Singh, Chief Scientist of CSIR-NEIST, Manipur; Prof. Ng. Iboyaima Singh, Dean of the College of Food Technology at CAU; Manasij Chakrabarti, AGM of Punjab National Bank; Dr. S. Manikanta Singh, Former Addl. Director of Manipur Health Services; Dr. RK Chingkhei, Faculty at Manipur University; and Dr. Homen Thanjam, Convenor of INTACH- Manipur Chapter.
The programme began with a bamboo plantation on the CSIR-NEIST campus. During the event, Prof. Dr. H. Birkumar Singh expressed concern about recent violence in Manipur and stressed the importance of bamboo in preserving the region’s biodiversity and preventing soil erosion.
Prof. Ng. Iboyaima Singh highlighted bamboo’s versatility, including its use as toothbrushes, charcoal, and healthy food products. He noted the decline in bamboo production in Manipur and the potential for revenue generation through bamboo-related products.
PNB AGM Manasij Chakrabarti expressed his pleasure at participating in World Bamboo Day. Dr. S. Manikanta Singh underscored bamboo’s cultural and traditional significance in society and its potential as an alternative to poppy cultivation.
Dr. RK Chingkhei discussed bamboo’s role in mitigating climate change, its rapid growth, and its multiple applications. Dr. Homen Thanjam emphasised INTACH’s commitment to preserving Manipur’s natural heritage through bamboo conservation.
