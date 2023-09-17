Joint forces recover weapons cache in Churachandpur

Kohima: A huge cache of weapons was recovered in Khodang village area of Churachandpur district in Manipur during a joint operation conducted by the army, Assam Rifles, CAPF and Manipur Police.
A defence official informed that the operation was launched as per a specific intelligence input. The forces recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and war like stores.
A total of 15 weapons including 14 improvised mortars, one single barrel weapon and other war like stores were recovered.
A similar operation was jointly conducted by the Assam Rifles and state police in Thoubal’s Kwarok Maring area. 9mm Carbine and other war like stores were recovered.
It was informed that the recovered items were handed over to the police.
