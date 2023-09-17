Indian Army soldier murdered in Manipur while on leave

Imphal: Unidentified men abducted and killed an Indian Army Soldier, Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, who was on leave and was abducted from his home in Tarung, Neikanlong, Happy Valley, Imphal West. He was deployed at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur.

According to an Army statement, Sepoy Serto was abducted from his home at about 10 am on September 16, 2023. The statement of his 10-year-old son, the only eyewitness to the crime, said that three miscreants entered the home while the father and son were working on the porch, placed a pistol on his father’s head and forcing him into a white vehicle, drove away with him.

There was no news of the braveheart, till this morning. At about 9:30 AM his body was found at Khuningthek Village, East of Mongjam under Sogolmang Police Station, Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who stated that the soldier had been murdered by a single bullet in his head. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Kom, who breathed his last at the hands of miscreants is survived by his wife, daughter and son. The last rites shall be conducted as per the wishes of the family.

The army has rushed a team to assist the bereaved family in all manners possible.

