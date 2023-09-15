Manipur: Authorities call for urgent protection of Loktak lake

Imphal: Loktak Development Authority Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh on Friday appealed to Union Minister RK Singh (Power and New & Renewable Energy) regarding the environmental and socio-economic concerns stemming from the 1984 Loktak Hydel Project, urging a thorough review.
Copies of the appeal were also sent to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.
The appeal is regarding the importance of Loktak lake, which holds immense cultural, traditional, and economic significance in Manipur, apart from its ecological value. The lake serves as a vital water source for irrigation and household use and has played a big role in the socio-economic fabric of the region for centuries.
The appeal also highlights the importance of addressing 39 years of evolving hydrological patterns, deteriorating Loktak Lake ecology, and mitigating socio-economic impacts on local communities. A revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) is crucial as it addresses concerns and ensures sufficient funding for effective implementation of necessary measures.
Asnikumar Singh’s appeal stresses NHPC Ltd.’s responsibility to prioritise sustainability, local communities, and public interest in the rehabilitation of the Loktak Hydel Project.
In response, on August 11, 2023, Sanjeev Sanyal of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister reached out to NHPC Ltd.’s chairman and managing director in Faridabad, underlining the lake’s significance to Manipur and its status as a national heritage site.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Wetland Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, referred to the directive given to NHPC for prior approval of the Loktak Hydel Project’s modernisation. This directive was conveyed in a letter dated May 5, 2023, to NHPC Ltd.’s chairman cum managing director in Faridabad (Haryana).
The Ministry has instructed prompt action, informing the chairman of the Loktak Development Authority, Government of Manipur, in a letter dated September 9, 2023, with a copy to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.
The chairman emphasised the joint commitment of state and central government authorities to protect the Loktak Lake.
Also Read | Manipur: CoTU reiterates AFSPA demand in Imphal valley
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Special scheme for electrification of Bru hamlets in Tripura
- Asian democracies struggle under the weight of repression
- Manipur: Authorities call for urgent protection of Loktak lake
- Grow Trees honoured for planting 3 lakh saplings to restore Sikkim’s biodiversity
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore
- Assam: Guwahati’s Pedal for Change to host North-East Cycling Awards 2023