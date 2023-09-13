Manipur: Joint ops by security forces recover weapons in Thoubal, Imphal East

Imphal: Acting on specific intelligence, a collaborative operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Thoubal of the Manipur Police in the Shikhong Thongkhong area of Thoubal district on Monday.

As per the official report, this joint mission yielded the retrieval of one SLR Rifle, one grenade, and one Tube Launcher Grenade (SLR), all of which were subsequently transferred to the police.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Simultaneously, on the same day, a coordinated operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police from Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, focusing on Kharasom Village within the general vicinity of Chingkheiching Range.

Upon reaching the predetermined location, the team conducted an extensive search operation and uncovered one Carbine and two grenades.

All the confiscated items were handed over to Lamlai Police Station, as stated in the report.

Also Read | Manipur: CoTU reiterates AFSPA demand in Imphal valley

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









