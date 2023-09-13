Manipur: Joint ops by security forces recover weapons in Thoubal, Imphal East

Imphal: Acting on specific intelligence, a collaborative operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Thoubal of the Manipur Police in the Shikhong Thongkhong area of Thoubal district on Monday.
As per the official report, this joint mission yielded the retrieval of one SLR Rifle, one grenade, and one Tube Launcher Grenade (SLR), all of which were subsequently transferred to the police.
Simultaneously, on the same day, a coordinated operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police from Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district, focusing on Kharasom Village within the general vicinity of Chingkheiching Range.
Upon reaching the predetermined location, the team conducted an extensive search operation and uncovered one Carbine and two grenades.
All the confiscated items were handed over to Lamlai Police Station, as stated in the report.
