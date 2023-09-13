Manipur: CoTU reiterates AFSPA demand in Imphal valley

Kangpokpi: All efforts to prevail non-violence in the strife-torn Manipur continue to go in vain, say locals, after three Kuki village volunteers from the Kangchup area in Kangpokpi district were killed in an ambush by suspected militants.

The incident occurred between Ireng Kom village and Kharam Vaiphei village in the Kangchup area when the trio, which came in a vehicle for medical treatment at Kangpokpi, came under attack in an ambush by suspected militants who used sophisticated weapons.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The trio were identified as Satneo Tuboi and Ngamminlun Lhouvum of K. Ponlen village, and Ngamminlun Kipgen of Lhangkichoi village, also the General Secretary of Thadou Artiste Association.

Tension erupted in Kangpokpi district following the incident as all shops were closed in Kangpokpi district along the National Highway-2, while thousands of people congregated at Gamgiphai to receive the dead bodies recovered by police and Assam Rifles personnel.

Satneo Tuboi had left his wife and five children, including an infant, while Ngamminlun Lhouvum left his wife and three children.

A condolence service under the aegis of the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi was held at Motbung Community Hall, where thousands across Kangpokpi mourned the dead of the trio while vehemently condemning the incident of the brutal killing.

Thadou Artiste Association also condoled the death of its General Secretary, Ngamminlun Kipgen, and wrapped a traditional shawl as a mark of respect.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi, while condemning the incident in the strongest terms, reiterated its demand for the Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur’s valley.

CoTU’s General Secretary Lamminlun Singsit said the repeated attacks on the Kuki-Zo villages by state-sponsored terrorists from the Valley continue unabated as three innocent village volunteers of the Kangchup area were killed this morning.

They will not tolerate the cold-blooded murder of innocent Kuki-Zo Village volunteers and give a befitting reply to militants trespassing into the Hills, he added.

“If the Union Home Ministry is sincere in its appeal for normalcy, then it must immediately declare all Valley districts as ‘Disturbed Areas’ under AFSPA, failing which it will be considered as inaction from the Union Home Ministry to provide Leeway for the “Wiping out Campaign” initiated by the State Autocratic leadership and we will be left with no choice but to retaliate in full scale and might,” he added.

Also Read | Manipur violence: 3 killed in Kangpokpi

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









