Manipur: Joint op by security forces recovers arms, ammo in Churachandpur district

Imphal: Huge cache of weapons, ammunition and war like stores were recovered by security forces in Churachandpur district.
As per official report, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in general area of Kholmun village in Churachandpur district and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.
A total of 10 weapons along with ammunitions, including one M4 Assault Rifle, one 9mm carbine, two single barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols, two improvised mortars, ammunition and war like stores were recovered, said the official.
The recovered weapons were handed over to Churachandpur police station, it said.
