Manipur: Govt to construct 1,000 houses for displaced people

Imphal: For the initial phase, the Manipur government will construct around 1,000 permanent houses for displaced persons with an estimated cost of around of Rs 75 crore. This would be done across all the affected districts of the state, informed information and public relations minister Dr Sapam Ranjan.

According to the IPR minister, the decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held at CM’s secretariat on Saturday.

Dr Sapam Ranjan said that the State Cabinet approved the Permanent Housing Scheme for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt down or damaged in the unfortunate incidents starting from May 3 in Manipur.

As per police reports, a total of 4806 houses were burned/destroyed across the state, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to build houses wherever the atmosphere is conducive for the affected people to return to their original places, he said.

The minister also said that the amount to be spent on the house would be Rs 10 lakh for pucca houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-pucca houses and Rs 5 lakh for kuccha houses. The fund will be given in two equal instalments, i.e. 50 % will be given prior to initiation of the construction, and the second phase will be given later, he informed.

During the meeting, the Cabinet also condemned the unwanted actions of the Central security forces on civilians at Pallel in Tengnoupal district on September 8.

The Cabinet also resolved to apprise about the incident to the Centre, he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the extension of the “Disturbed Areas” in status quo for another six months, said the minister.

The Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023 was discussed in detail and was also approved by the State Cabinet, he added.

