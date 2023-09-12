Manipur: 23 MLAs sign resolution to protect territorial integrity of state

Imphal: Twenty three MLAs in the ruling BJP-led government in Manipur have signed a resolution, pledging to protect the territorial integrity of the strife-torn state.
The MLAs also resolved that they would soon proceed to Delhi to persuade the central leadership to bring a solution to the present crisis at the earliest.
Interestingly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was not among the signatories.
The signatories, after a meeting with members of newly formed civil society organisation Youth of Manipur at the CM’s secretariat on Monday night, stated that the Kuki Zo community’s demand for a separate administration was not acceptable to them.
“It is unanimously resolved by all the undersigned members of the legislative assembly that we would stand for the territorial integrity of the state of Manipur and no form of separate administration will be agreed to by us,” the resolution read.
On Monday night, thousands of members of Youth of Manipur marched towards the CM’s bungalow to meet him, but security forces allowed only some of them past the barricades.
During their meeting with the CM, the YOM members demanded that legal action be taken against the 10 Kuki MLAs who demanded separate administration for the community in Manipur.
They also demanded the convening of a special assembly session to discuss the matter, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state.
More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
