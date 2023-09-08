Manipur: One killed in Tengnoupal, several injured in fresh firing 

Imphal: One person was killed and several others injured in firing between the security forces and armed miscreants at East Pallel in the Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The firing occurred the day the Thoubal and Kakching District Apunba Lup (TAKDAL) announced a statewide shutdown against the government’s failure to solve the Manipur crisis.

According to sources, the heavy firing exchange between the security forces and armed miscreants occurred in the Thamlapokpi village located towards Moreh around 7 a.m. and continued till 1 p.m.

After the incident, a scuffle took place when the locals, mostly Meira Paibis, tried to remove the barricade set up by security forces.

Yengkhom Jiten, 43, reportedly succumbed to head injuries. The deceased was from the Kakching district.

Four people injured by stray bullets during the scuffle with security forces have shifted to Jeevan Hospital in Kakching district for further treatment, the source added.

Meanwhile, the source also informed that the irate mob also burnt down Kuraopokpi village, a Kuki-Zo village along the highway.

